(CNN) The International Criminal Court is looking into allegations of excessive force and other abuses by Venezuela's government in response to sometimes deadly anti-regime protests, its prosecutor said Thursday.

The "preliminary examination" by the Netherlands-based tribunal is the first step toward launching an investigation into what ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda called allegations of "excessive force" by state security forces against opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.

Bensouda, in a statement, said the decision comes after "a careful, independent and impartial review" of alleged crimes by Maduro's government to put down demonstrations and political unrest since April 2017.

In addition, the ICC will examine the arrests of thousands of "actual or perceived members of the opposition," including some "allegedly subjected to serious abuse and ill treatment in detention," according to the statement.