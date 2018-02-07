Breaking News

What really happens inside a solar eruption

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Thu February 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Researchers studied the major solar flare that occurred October 24, 2014, to develop a better model for understanding and predicting solar eruptions.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
Researchers studied the major solar flare that occurred October 24, 2014, to develop a better model for understanding and predicting solar eruptions.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
A midlevel flare erupted on the left side of the sun on July 8, 2014. This image from NASA&#39;s Solar Dynamics Observatory highlights the high-temperature solar material in a flare, which is typically colorized in teal.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
A midlevel flare erupted on the left side of the sun on July 8, 2014. This image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory highlights the high-temperature solar material in a flare, which is typically colorized in teal.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
NASA&#39;s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which observes the sun 24 hours a day, captured this image of a solar flare on June 10, 2014.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which observes the sun 24 hours a day, captured this image of a solar flare on June 10, 2014.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
NASA captured this second flare, which appears as a bright flash on the left side of the sun, on June 10, 2014.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
NASA captured this second flare, which appears as a bright flash on the left side of the sun, on June 10, 2014.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
A coronal hole, almost square in its shape, is one of the most noticeable features on the sun on May 5-7, 2014. A coronal hole is an area where high-speed solar wind streams into space. It appears dark in extreme ultraviolet light as there is less material to emit in these wavelengths. Inside the coronal hole, you can see bright loops where the hot plasma outlines little pieces of the solar magnetic field sticking above the surface. Because it is positioned so far south on the sun, there is less chance that the solar wind stream will impact us here on Earth.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
A coronal hole, almost square in its shape, is one of the most noticeable features on the sun on May 5-7, 2014. A coronal hole is an area where high-speed solar wind streams into space. It appears dark in extreme ultraviolet light as there is less material to emit in these wavelengths. Inside the coronal hole, you can see bright loops where the hot plasma outlines little pieces of the solar magnetic field sticking above the surface. Because it is positioned so far south on the sun, there is less chance that the solar wind stream will impact us here on Earth.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
A large active region is giving off warning signs that this could be the source of powerful solar storms. It shot off two smaller flares (January 2, 2014) as shown here in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
A large active region is giving off warning signs that this could be the source of powerful solar storms. It shot off two smaller flares (January 2, 2014) as shown here in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
This image from the Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the sun on July 12, 2012, during an X1.4 class flare. The image is captured in the 304 Angstrom wavelength, which is typically colorized in red.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
This image from the Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the sun on July 12, 2012, during an X1.4 class flare. The image is captured in the 304 Angstrom wavelength, which is typically colorized in red.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
This image combines two sets of observations of the sun on July 12, 2012, from the Solar Dynamics Observatory to give an impression of what the sun looked like shortly before it unleashed an X-class flare.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
This image combines two sets of observations of the sun on July 12, 2012, from the Solar Dynamics Observatory to give an impression of what the sun looked like shortly before it unleashed an X-class flare.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
A very large filament became unstable and erupted June 27, 2012, as seen by the STEREO Ahead spacecraft in a wavelength of extreme UV light.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
A very large filament became unstable and erupted June 27, 2012, as seen by the STEREO Ahead spacecraft in a wavelength of extreme UV light.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Active Region 1514 just could not contain itself as it popped off over a dozen flashes, minor eruptions and flares over almost two days June 27-29, 2012.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
Active Region 1514 just could not contain itself as it popped off over a dozen flashes, minor eruptions and flares over almost two days June 27-29, 2012.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Two areas of dark plasma that were close together danced and entwined with each other over March 27-28, 2012. The dark plasma, seen in profile, was somewhat cooler and therefore darker than the material around it.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
Two areas of dark plasma that were close together danced and entwined with each other over March 27-28, 2012. The dark plasma, seen in profile, was somewhat cooler and therefore darker than the material around it.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
This close-up view of a prominence reveals magnetic forces at work as they pull plasma strands this way and that before it gradually breaks away from the sun over November 14-15, 2011.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
This close-up view of a prominence reveals magnetic forces at work as they pull plasma strands this way and that before it gradually breaks away from the sun over November 14-15, 2011.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Sunspots, which are cooler, darker areas of intense magnetic activity, are most often the source of solar storms. Here, observations of the sun&#39;s lower atmosphere in extreme ultraviolet light July 17-18, 2011.
Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares
Sunspots, which are cooler, darker areas of intense magnetic activity, are most often the source of solar storms. Here, observations of the sun's lower atmosphere in extreme ultraviolet light July 17-18, 2011.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
04 space weather solar flaressolar flare 2 july 2014solar flare NASANASA solar flare 201 solar flares 061002 solar flare 0610Sun Flare .aSun Flare .bSun Flare .dSun Flare .eSun Flare .fSun Flare .gSun Flare .h

Story highlights

  • The struggle between two magnetic structures may cause solar eruptions
  • By developing a model to understand solar eruptions, it may be easier to predict them

(CNN)Researchers have determined that a magnetic power struggle could be behind all solar eruptions.

The findings, detailed in a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, might improve our ability to predict solar flares.
A solar flare is one of the largest explosive events in our solar system. Appearing as brightened areas on the sun, solar flares are intense bursts of radiation produced as sunspots release magnetic energy. They can pass in a matter of minutes -- or last for hours.
    Although solar flares don't directly harm us on Earth, they have the potential to disrupt the technology we rely on, like GPS, radar, high-frequency radio communications between aircraft and air traffic control, and communication technology that relies on satellites such as cell phones and electricity grid distribution networks.
    They can also affect the International Space Station and anything else in the near-space environment of Earth's upper atmosphere.
    Read More
    Solar flares are considered part of "space weather," the conditions affecting the space around Earth that are usually caused by the sun. Flares are sometimes accompanied by coronal mass ejections, magnetic plasma bubbles that can reach Earth and cause an impact.
    Here comes the sun: NASA&#39;s first mission to the star set for 2018
    Here comes the sun: NASA's first mission to the star set for 2018
    By studying one of several major solar flares that occurred in 2014, French researchers discovered the presence of a mechanism within the eruption. The October 24, 2014, flare affected some radio communication systems, like plane and radar systems, according to the US National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center.
    Although researchers knew from previous research that the sun's magnetic field was responsible for solar eruptions, the magnetic field itself is invisible. They developed a way to make it visible using models of the solar corona above where the eruptions take place. This created a "magnetic ultrasound scan," allowing the researchers to see the properties present in the days leading up to the "birth" of the eruption, Tahar Amari wrote in an email. Amari is study author and director of the Centre de Physique Theorique, Ecole polytechnique in France.
    This model shows what happens when the cage is weaker than the rope.
    This model shows what happens when the cage is weaker than the rope.
    The researchers discovered that a structure resembling a magnetic "cage" appears, and a magnetic "rope" forms inside it. The eruption happens when the rope releases an attack on the cage and the cage resists it. That relationship determines the power and magnitude of the flare, which researchers hope to be able to use in predicting the maximum energy that will be released.
    "The cage is strongly rooted on the magnetic (sun) spots and is created with the spots," Amari said. "The rope develops by two processes, one associated by its origin emerging from the surface and the other amplifying its properties related to the motions occurring on the surface of the sun."
    NASA &#39;goes for gold&#39; Thursday with successful mission launch
    NASA 'goes for gold' Thursday with successful mission launch
    The resistance between the cage and the rope happens because the cage has gained pressure and tension force supplied by the magnetic field. When the rope becomes unstable due to its electric current, the cage is able to contain it.
    In the case of the October 2014 flare, the rope was confined within multiple layers of the cage. The rope didn't have enough energy to break through all of the layers of the cage to eject a magnetic plasma bubble, but it did destroy part of the cage. This is what caused the release of radiation that led to disruptions on Earth.
    This image depicts the mulitlayered cage that was mostly able to contain the rope that caused the October 24, 2014, eruption.
    This image depicts the mulitlayered cage that was mostly able to contain the rope that caused the October 24, 2014, eruption.
    Using satellite data of the sun's magnetic field, Amari hopes researchers can use the model to "scan" the magnetic structure at any time to look for signs of the cages and ropes. They can input that data into another model to look at the stability and predict the type of eruption.
    The National Weather Service is able to predict space weather using the Space Weather Prediction Center, on a scale from hours to weeks. But Amari believes that his team's method expands on that and provides a bigger picture.
    The researchers also look forward to the data that will be provided by missions to the sun within the next two years, such as NASA's Parker Solar Probe and the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter.
    Separately, NASA's GOLD mission, which will explore the zone between Earth's atmosphere and the lowest reaches of space, also seeks to investigate space weather.
    Although not all space weather has an impact on Earth, some has had the potential to cause blackouts, like the Quebec power outage of 1989, when the Hydro-Quebec power grid failed during a geomagnetic storm, causing a widespread blackout lasting nine hours.
    A study published last year in the journal Space Weather estimates that solar storm-caused blackouts could cost the US tens of billions of dollars.