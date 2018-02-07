What really happens inside a solar eruption

Story highlights The struggle between two magnetic structures may cause solar eruptions

By developing a model to understand solar eruptions, it may be easier to predict them

(CNN) Researchers have determined that a magnetic power struggle could be behind all solar eruptions.

The findings, detailed in a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, might improve our ability to predict solar flares.

A solar flare is one of the largest explosive events in our solar system. Appearing as brightened areas on the sun, solar flares are intense bursts of radiation produced as sunspots release magnetic energy. They can pass in a matter of minutes -- or last for hours.

Although solar flares don't directly harm us on Earth, they have the potential to disrupt the technology we rely on, like GPS, radar, high-frequency radio communications between aircraft and air traffic control, and communication technology that relies on satellites such as cell phones and electricity grid distribution networks.

They can also affect the International Space Station and anything else in the near-space environment of Earth's upper atmosphere.