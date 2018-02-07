Plane skids off runway as ice and snow pummel the Northeast

Story highlights A plane skids off the runway at the Baltimore/Washington airport

The Southeast is getting inundated with rain

(CNN) A nasty mix of freezing rain, snow and widespread ice is bombarding much of Connecticut and Massachusetts on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The most important concern is icing, the National Weather Service in Boston said. With temperatures warming Wednesday afternoon, those coastal states will likely switch from snow to freezing rain, resulting in ice accumulation.

[LATEST UPDATE] Widespread Ice accumulation is expected in CT, NW RI, and central and western MA. Freezing rain and ice accumulation will result in hazardous travel, especially during tonight's evening commute. pic.twitter.com/UWUzbFtKEL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 7, 2018

"Anticipate very slippery conditions on untreated surfaces," especially during the evening commute, the weather service said.

Further inland, upstate New Yorkers have a different problem to worry about.

"It will stay all snow for interior sections of the Northeast, with over a foot of snow on the way to parts of upstate New York and New England,' CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

