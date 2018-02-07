He was almost forgotten in political reaction to crash. Jeff Monroe's co-workers changed that.

Story highlights Driver Jeffrey Monroe was saving money to take wife to Tokyo

(CNN) At the Indianapolis company where Jeffrey Monroe worked the overnight shift for decades, his supervisor personally called the 20 or so people in his department to tell them Monroe had been killed in the crash that also took the life of NFL linebacker Edwin Jackson.

"We're a small company," Eric Rushing said Wednesday. "Everybody is like a family. It was harder than I anticipated."

While the death of Jackson has been politicized -- police arrested a twice-deported undocumented immigrant in the suspected drunken driving crash -- Monroe's co-workers at Allison Payment Systems want to make sure his life isn't overlooked.

Early Sunday, Jeff Monroe was working part time as a ride-share driver. His passenger, Jackson, became ill and Monroe pulled over to assist him. They were struck and killed.

"His story has gotten swept under the rug," said Rushing, the company's director of operations. "He was trying to do a good thing."

