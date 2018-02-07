(CNN) President Donald Trump's latest marching orders to the Pentagon could end a nearly 30-year hiatus of major military parades in the US.

It's not unusual to see cheering crowds greeting troops and veterans in Fourth of July parades and celebrations for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Flyovers featuring the latest bombers are common at high-profile sporting events, and Fleet Week programs put military hardware front and center. But unlike the post-World War I and World War II era, when the spectacle of tanks and heavy equipment was more common, there have not been many recent showcases of US military strength.

Here's a look at how the country used to display its military might:

1942, 1946: New York parades

Crowds of people filled the streets of New York to witness the city's "At War Parade" on June 13, 1942. It was a major display of solidarity for US troops who had entered World War II.

Read More