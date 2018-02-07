Six Nations: Ticket prices rocket for England's clash with Wales

Story highlights England and Wales meet Saturday

Tickets on sale for close to $2,500

Both sides won opening Six Nations games

(CNN) It's the hottest ticket in town -- and then some.

Six Nations clashes between England and Wales are rich in history, rarely short of drama, and ever-popular with fans, but if you haven't already got a ticket for Saturday's game it's going to cost you.

While tickets for the contest at London's Twickenham stadium are officially sold out on the England Rugby website, there has been a surge in demand this week with prices soaring on resale sites.

A seat at Twickenham Stadium is costing as much $2,430 (£1,750) on one resale site -- StubHub -- with many tickets available in the region of $500 to $850. Ticket prices originally ranged from $57 to $224, according to England's Rugby Football Union.

A StubHub spokesperson told CNN it does not set ticket prices, it is merely a marketplace where people can buy and sell.