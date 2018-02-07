Breaking News

Six Nations: Ticket prices rocket for England's clash with Wales

Updated 1:57 PM ET, Wed February 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
This year&#39;s tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
This year's tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He&#39;s pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He's pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
Ireland spoiled England&#39;s chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt&#39;s men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Ireland spoiled England's chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt's men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland&#39;s back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland's back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Les Bleus do, however, have &quot;X-factor&quot; players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Les Bleus do, however, have "X-factor" players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
England is favorite ahead of this year&#39;s Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
England is favorite ahead of this year's Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/sport/world-rugby-awards-portia-woodman-black-ferns-monaco/index.html&quot;&gt;coach of the year award&lt;/a&gt; at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby coach of the year award at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Twickenham stadium in London is the world&#39;s largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England&#39;s mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Twickenham stadium in London is the world's largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England's mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded &quot;wooden spoon&quot; (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded "wooden spoon" (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Coach &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/27/sport/italy-rugby-conor-oshea-interview-six-nations-england-twickenham/index.html&quot;&gt;Conor O&#39;Shea&lt;/a&gt; takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Conor O'Shea takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
england win 2017 six nationswales fan six nationsprincipality stadium six nationswarren gatland six nationssam warburton six nationsscotland fan six nationsstuart hogg six nationsgregor townsend john barclay six nationsmurrayfield six nationsireland fan six nationsjoe schmidt six nationssexton six nationsaviva stadium six nationsorange-velodrome six nationsbrunel six nationsfrance fan 2 six nationsvakatawa six nations england fan six nationseddie jones six nationsowen farrell six nationstwickenham stadium six nationsitaly fan six nationsconor o&#39;shea six nationsstadio olimpico six nationssergio parisse six nations

Story highlights

  • England and Wales meet Saturday
  • Tickets on sale for close to $2,500
  • Both sides won opening Six Nations games

(CNN)It's the hottest ticket in town -- and then some.

Six Nations clashes between England and Wales are rich in history, rarely short of drama, and ever-popular with fans, but if you haven't already got a ticket for Saturday's game it's going to cost you.
While tickets for the contest at London's Twickenham stadium are officially sold out on the England Rugby website, there has been a surge in demand this week with prices soaring on resale sites.
    A seat at Twickenham Stadium is costing as much $2,430 (£1,750) on one resale site -- StubHub -- with many tickets available in the region of $500 to $850. Ticket prices originally ranged from $57 to $224, according to England's Rugby Football Union.
    A StubHub spokesperson told CNN it does not set ticket prices, it is merely a marketplace where people can buy and sell.
    Read More
    "Higher-priced listings are often posted by new sellers taking a punt, which do not reflect the actual sale prices," said the spokesperson.
    But buyers beware.
    Last September, hundreds of ticket-holding fans were refused entry to a Foo Fighters gig at London's O2 Arena. At issue was that those who bought tickets from some resale sites were unable to produce ID to match the name of the original ticket buyer, according to Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.
    "Innocent consumers like these are being left out in the cold -- literally -- as artists, promoters and venues act to tackle so-called ticket touts," said the CMA, which promised to take action against unscrupulous secondary ticketing websites.

    England under 20s 2016

      JUST WATCHED

      Behind the scenes at England Rugby's U-20 camp

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (15 Videos)

    READ: Sexton Ireland's savior as the Six Nations gets off to a breathless start
    READ: All you need to know about the Six Nations

    'Don't risk it'

    The RFU is also concerned about resale sites.
    "We are out there every day, monitoring, checking and challenging the secondary market sites which are advertizing Twickenham tickets in breach of our terms and conditions," an RFU spokeswoman told CNN.
    "Our message to fans is clear -- if you buy from an unofficial source, there is a very good chance you won't get in, so don't risk it."
    Tickets for this year's Super Bowl LII on StubHub were reportedly going for $3,100 a few days before the game. Other big players in the resale industry include Viagogo, GetMeIn and Seatwave.
    Sydney Sevens: Growth in the women&#39;s game
    Sydney Sevens: Growth in the women's game

      JUST WATCHED

      Sydney Sevens: Growth in the women's game

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sydney Sevens: Growth in the women's game 03:10
    According to the Fanfair Alliance the estimated value of the UK secondary ticketing market is worth $1.4 billion per annum.
    On its website, StubHub describes itself as having "reinvented" the ticket marketplace in 2000.
    "Every order is 100% guaranteed, with customer service all the way to your seat. We back every order so you can buy and sell tickets with 100% confidence. Trusted by fans worldwide, StubHub lets you buy and sell tickets safely and easily," the website says.

    Crunch match

    The annual Six Nations championship, which sees England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and France face each other over a two-month period, consistently attracts big crowds across Europe.
    A recent report judged it the best-attended sports event in the world with an average crowd of 72,000 across its 15 games in 2015 -- more than the NFL and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
    Both England and Wales head into this weekend's highly anticipated clash off the back of emphatic victories.
    While many expected Wales's encounter with Scotland to be a tight affair, the home side put in a dominant display in Cardiff.
    Tries from Leigh Halfpenny, Gareth Davies and Steff Evans condemned Gregor Townsend's men, expected to enjoy their best tournament in recent memory, to a 34-7 defeat.
    Leigh Halfpenny (right) dives over for his second try against Scotland.
    Leigh Halfpenny (right) dives over for his second try against Scotland.
    England was equally ruthless in Rome as wing Anthony Watson and No. 8 Sam Simmonds both grabbed a brace of tries each to help their side to a 15-46 victory over Italy.
    It was Australian Eddie Jones' 23rd victory from 24 games in charge as his side goes in pursuit of an unprecedented third-straight Six Nations title.
    Wales has named an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday's game with Lions winger George North coming onto the bench.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos
    Games between England and Wales tend not to disappoint. The last 10 times the sides have met, half have been decided by five points or fewer.
    England has won the past three, the most recent an enthralling encounter settled by a late Elliot Daly try in last year's Six Nations.