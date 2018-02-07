(CNN) Officials in the West Wing expect President Donald Trump will authorize the release of the Democratic memo by Friday unless there is a grave threat to national security, CNN has learned.

The 10-page memo landed on the President's desk Monday after the House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously to make it public. Trump has until Friday to decide whether to allow the document to be made public or object to its release.

The Democratic memo is expected to directly undercut allegations of FBI and Justice Department abuses leveled in a controversial Republican memo Trump cleared for release last week.

As the Democratic memo undergoes the review process at the White House, the understanding is that Trump will authorize the release of it unless there is a serious national security threat that would hinder its release.

White House chief of staff John Kelly said Tuesday that he instructed all the parties involved -- such as the Justice Department and the FBI -- to make their recommendations regarding the memo's release by Thursday. It will then be up to the President to make a final decision.

