What are spending caps?

Washington (CNN) Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled a bipartisan budget deal on the Senate floor on Wednesday that would boost military and non-defense spending by $300 billion over the next two years, as well as include a hike in the debt ceiling and more than $80 billion in disaster relief.

Raising the budget caps is something lawmakers have considered for months, but it has always been entangled with the contentious immigration debate.

But there's a reason we got here.

While some deficit hawks praised the caps for keeping budgets in check, many lawmakers from both parties have bristled against the caps, arguing more funds are needed for both defense and domestic programs.

What exactly does raising the budget caps, or spending caps, mean?

