US military strikes pro-regime forces in Syria after coming under attack

Washington (CNN) The US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria conducted strikes against pro-regime forces in Syria Wednesday, the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition said the strikes were carried out after forces allied to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "initiated an unprovoked attack" against a well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters where coalition advisers were working with US-backed Syrian fighters.

A US official told CNN that the attackers crossed the Euphrates River and were armed with artillery and other weapons. The US official said that US forces in the region counterattacked using artillery and aircraft.

The official added that no US personnel were killed or wounded in the engagement.

The official added that it was unclear exactly who the pro-regime forces were but the US is looking into whether Russian contractors operating in the vicinity might have been involved but added that there is no direct evidence yet that the Russians fired on the Syrian Democratic Forces facility where the US advisers were located. The official said they have not ruled out that Iranian backed-forces might have also been involved in the attack.

