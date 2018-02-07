Washington (CNN) If President Donald Trump wants a military parade, then he's going to have to find a way to pay for it.

At least, that's what a spokesperson for the Washington, DC, mayor's office told Washingtonian magazine.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's communications director, Anu Rangappa, told Washingtonian that the mayor's office will have "more to say when formal outreach begins," but until then, "we do know that just like the wall, he will have to pay for it."

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Trump had asked the Pentagon to plan a military parade, similar to France's Bastille Day. Military planners are looking at dates and locations for the parade, as well as costs, logistics and whether it is feasible to hold a parade displaying large weaponry such as tanks on Pennsylvania Avenue, a defense official told CNN.

Pentagon spokesman Charlie Summers said Tuesday that Trump asked for the military parade, adding that the planning process was in its "infancy."

