Senate leaders announce two-year budget deal

(CNN) Senate leaders unveiled a two-year budget deal Wednesday, a major victory for both parties that could prevent a government shutdown at the end of this week. But the plan still needs to pass the House, where it's already facing strong headwinds.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the deal with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate floor, which would boost military and non-defense spending by $300 billion over the next two years as well as and more than $80 billion in disaster relief. About $160 billion would go to the Pentagon and about $128 billion would to non-defense programs. The agreement includes spending on a variety of other needs, including disaster aid to respond to recent natural disasters. Some congressional negotiators also wanted to include a hike in the debt limit, which the US is expected to hit next month, though the exact parameters were still being negotiated when the deal was announced.

"I am pleased to announce that our bipartisan, bicameral negotiations on defense spending and other priorities have yielded a significant agreement," McConnell said.

Asked about the debt ceiling parameters, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, replied "Apparently that has not been closed out. Some discussion of that remains."

Just before the deal was formally made public, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi announced she was opposed to it, and while she didn't encourage her caucus to vote "no," her statement raises questions about whether there will ultimately be enough Democratic support in the House to pass the bill.

