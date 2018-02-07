Senate Republican raises question about Obama's involvement in Clinton email investigation

Washington (CNN) A top Republican chairman issued a report Wednesday questioning whether former President Barack Obama had "personal involvement in the Clinton email scandal," citing a text message between two senior FBI officials.

The interim report highlights a text between top FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, whose messages have been scrutinized by Republican lawmakers. The messages -- some of which revealed personal biases against President Donald Trump -- have stirred controversy in Washington and caused many Republicans on Capitol Hill to question the FBI's independence in their Russia probe.

But the insinuation of the report issued by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, is disputed by a source familiar with one of the FBI official's thinking who said that those texts referred to Obama's broader interests in issues of potential Russian interference in the election, not the Clinton investigation.

And the timeline of the texts, as laid out by Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, does not comport with what was happening when the messages were sent in 2016 and ignores that the texts were sent days before Obama confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin over the country's meddling in the 2016 election.

Johnson released the text messages in a 25-page report that outlines how, in their view, Obama kept tabs on the investigation into Clinton's email, an issue that hung over much of the 2016 election.

