White House scrambles to contain Porter fallout

Washignton (CNN) Rob Porter will be out as early as Thursday, a senior White House official said Wednesday night, in another signal the West Wing is scrambling to contain the fallout over his continued employment even though officials were aware of the domestic abuse allegations against him.

Porter, a top White House staffer, resigned from his position Wednesday after allegations of domestic abuse were made public by his two ex-wives. Porter has denied their allegations.

A top aide to White House chief of staff John Kelly, Porter was initially defended by glowing White House statements in spite of his resignation.

"Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can't say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him," Kelly said in a statement sent out earlier Wednesday.

But Wednesday evening, Kelly issued a new statement.

