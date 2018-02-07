Lawyers for Rick Gates say they have 'irreconcilable differences' with client

Washington (CNN) The lawyers for former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates showed a hint as to why they'd like to quit his case Wednesday: They don't agree with Gates.

"Irreconcilable differences have developed with the client which make our effective representation of the client impossible," Gates' trial attorneys Shan Wu, Walter Mack and Annemarie McAvoy wrote in a filing submitted to federal court last Thursday, which was unsealed Wednesday.

The lawyers told the court they couldn't provide more details about their specific reasons because that could breach the privileged attorney-client relationship. They also said revealing more details could prejudice possible future jurors against Gates and are potentially "embarrassing."

The development Wednesday does little to clear up the mystery about Gates' fractured legal representation. Gates and the attorneys appeared in court Wednesday for about an hour.

The hearing was closed to the public, and Gates and his trial team were mum on what happened. The trial team's proposed departure from the case comes after lawyers who've worked for Gates behind the scenes visited special counsel Robert Mueller's office several times, suggesting an ongoing negotiation between the prosecutors and the criminal defendant.

Read More