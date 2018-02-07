Quincy Jones blasts 'crazy' Trump

(CNN) Legendary music producer Quincy Jones accused President Donald Trump and "uneducated rednecks" of stoking racial tensions in America, while also claiming that he once dated Ivanka Trump.

Jones also weighed in on 2020 presidential campaign rumors surrounding his longtime friend Oprah Winfrey.

"I don't think (Oprah) should run. She doesn't have the chops for it," Jones said.

"A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople — more than Trump does," he added. "He doesn't know s---. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn't have as many people against him as he does. He's a f------ idiot."

Jones knew Trump as a celebrity business mogul before he ran for president.

"I used to hang out with (Trump). He's a crazy m-----------. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can't stand him," Jones said.