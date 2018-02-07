Nancy Pelosi comes out against bipartisan spending deal

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she's opposed to a spending deal to lift spending caps and avert a government shutdown, because the plan does not address immigration issues.

The deal, which could be officially announced in the Senate as early as Wednesday, is expected to require Democratic support to pass the House, so the House Democratic leaders comments make the plans future unclear.

Appearing on the House floor, Pelosi said she opposed that the spending deal because it doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"This morning, we took a measure of our Caucus because the package does nothing to advance bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers in the House," she said in a statement, before her House speech. "Without a commitment from Speaker Ryan comparable to the commitment from Leader McConnell, this package does not have my support."

Pelosi spoke on the House floor for more than three hours, sharing statements from DACA recipients about themselves and their successes in the US.

