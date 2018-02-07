Dems win Missouri state House race in district where Trump won big

Washington (CNN) Democrats on Tuesday picked up a state House seat in a Missouri legislative district that President Donald Trump won easily in 2016.

The victory, coming on the heels of other Democratic state-level triumphs in deep-red territory in the past year, provides another indication of the engaged Democratic base that has Republicans worried about the 2018 midterm elections.

Unofficial numbers from the secretary of state's office about the House District 97 race put Democrat Mike Revis 52-48 over Republican David Linton. The Jefferson County district, whose seat was held by a Republican who left for another position, went 61-33 for Trump in 2016.

Republicans kept three seats up for grabs during Tuesday's special elections, based on the preliminary results.

The Missouri Democratic Party congratulated Revis on his win, calling it a "loud and clear message" to the local GOP establishment.

