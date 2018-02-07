Mattis says Trump's parade request reflects 'affection' for troops

Washington (CNN) Defense Secretary James Mattis said Wednesday that the Pentagon is preparing options for a possible military parade to send to President Donald Trump for consideration.

In a rare on-camera appearance at the White House briefing, Mattis told reporters that the President's respect for the military was apparent in his request of a military parade.

"We're all aware in this country of the President's affection and respect for the military," Mattis said. "We've been putting together some options. We'll send them up to the White House for decision."

"The President's respect, his fondness for the military I think is reflected in him asking for these options," he added.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended Trump's desire to have a military parade when she was pressed by a reporter on whether that was the best way to show appreciation for the troops.

