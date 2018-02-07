(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump is a "joke" in the wake of the President's remarks that Democrats who didn't clap for him during his State of the Union address are "treasonous" and "un-American."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders attempted to clarify Trump's comments by telling reporters Tuesday that the President was " clearly joking " at the time.

"Well let me tell you, he's a joke," Biden said in an interview later Tuesday with CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Asked to clarify if he was calling Trump a joke, the former vice president said, "Yeah, I mean, in this kind of stuff."

During a speech Monday at a manufacturing plant in Ohio, Trump criticized Democrats who chose not to clap during parts of his first State of the Union speech.

