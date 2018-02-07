(CNN)Former Vice President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump is a "joke" in the wake of the President's remarks that Democrats who didn't clap for him during his State of the Union address are "treasonous" and "un-American."
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders attempted to clarify Trump's comments by telling reporters Tuesday that the President was "clearly joking" at the time.
"Well let me tell you, he's a joke," Biden said in an interview later Tuesday with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Asked to clarify if he was calling Trump a joke, the former vice president said, "Yeah, I mean, in this kind of stuff."
During a speech Monday at a manufacturing plant in Ohio, Trump criticized Democrats who chose not to clap during parts of his first State of the Union speech.
"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'Treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not," Trump said.
"I think he understands, and I think the people around him understand, what presidents say matters," Biden said, adding, "It's just amazing the outrageously inaccurate things the President says."