House Democrats face choice over budget deal

Washington (CNN) As negotiators are closing in on a budget deal that would address many of the issues stymieing Washington -- with the key exception of immigration -- House Democrats are likely to feel the heat.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took to the House floor Wednesday to warn she would not support a burgeoning deal without a commitment from House Speaker Paul Ryan that the Republican-controlled House would hold a debate and vote on immigration legislation as his Senate counterpart Mitch McConnell has pledged, setting up a potential standoff.

The two-year deal that the Senate is on the verge of locking in would likely set domestic and defense spending levels, deal with the debt limit and resolve some outstanding issues Democrats have pushed for like support for community health centers and disaster relief money, though details are still being worked out.

But left out of the deal would be a resolution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that Trump is ending -- and House Democrats have long been steadfast they would not support government funding without it.

The Senate is close, nevertheless, to sending the deal to the House with a continuing resolution that would fund the government into March, squeezing Democrats to risk rejecting a budget compromise over DACA alone, a position they have actively sought to avoid. Democratic votes in the House haven't been necessary to pass continuing resolutions this year, but a number of House conservatives are expected to oppose the budget deal because of the domestic spending levels. That will force Democrats' hand.

