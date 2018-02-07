Washington (CNN) House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is pushing the chief judge of the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to reveal more information behind investigations into the Trump campaign, documents obtained by CNN show.

The request, a rare demand to the surveillance court, mirrors issues spotlighted in the memo released last week by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, which alleged that the FBI abused its authority in its request to monitor a member of the Trump campaign.

Goodlatte's letter, sent last month and provided Tuesday to CNN by his office, asks for any court records related to the application for surveillance of Carter Page, the former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser whose ties to Russian officials have become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over the special counsel probe into 2016 election meddling.

"I am shocked by media reports that the FBI may have relied upon an unsubstantiated 'dossier' which makes 'salacious and unverified' claims against President Trump," Goodlatte wrote in his January 16 letter to Judge Rosemary Collyer.

"As the Presiding Judge of the FISC, you must be similarly concerned that the Executive Branch allegedly used an unverified dossier as evidence showing probable cause that someone connected with the Trump campaign, Carter Page, was an agent of a foreign power," Goodlatte wrote.

