Televangelist with Trump ties: 'Jesus himself gave us the flu shot'

Washington (CNN) A televangelist with ties to President Donald Trump says you don't need a flu vaccine if you have Jesus Christ.

"Well, listen, partners, we don't have a flu season," Minister Gloria Copeland said on a Facebook video for her church that was posted last week. "And don't receive (a flu shot) when somebody threatens you with, 'Everybody's getting the flu.' We've already had our shot: He bore our sicknesses and carried our diseases. That's what we stand on."

Copeland, who works with her husband at Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Texas, said to followers in the clip: "Inoculate yourself with the word of God."

By praying and saying "I'll never have the flu. I'll never have the flu," Copeland says followers can ward off the virus.

"Flu, I bind you off of the people in the name of Jesus," she continued, adding, "Jesus himself gave us the flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of flu, and we receive it and we take it, and we are healed by his stripes, amen."

