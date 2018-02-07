Holder leaves door wide open to White House run

(CNN) Former Attorney General Eric Holder left the door wide open Wednesday to a future run for office -- including the presidency in 2020.

"We'll see," he said when asked directly if he might run for president at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.

His comment came as he rolled out a list of targets for his National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a Barack Obama-backed group that plans to spend $30 million this year in hopes of flipping GOP-held governor's offices and state legislative chambers.

"You know, I'll see. I'm focused on NDRC at this point. I think I'll make a decision by the end of the year about whether there's another chapter," Holder said.

The former attorney general also warned of "long-term negative collateral consequences" of President Donald Trump's feud with the FBI, the Justice Department and the intelligence community.

Read More