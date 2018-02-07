Dulé Hill: Veterans treatment courts save lives and communities

Dulé Hill is an actor, tap dancer and producer. He is best known for his work as Charlie Young on "The West Wing" and starred in and was a producer for "Psych." He was most recently seen portraying Nat "King" Cole in the Patricia McGregor production of "Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole" and in the Tony-nominated musical "After Midnight," and will appear in the upcoming season of "Suits." The views in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Recently, my fellow "West Wing" cast member Melissa Fitzgerald took me to court. Now, I couldn't help but think going to court is usually a negative thing, but this was different. Melissa and I were attending a veterans treatment court graduation in the Philadelphia courtroom of Judge Patrick Dugan.

Melissa left Hollywood four years ago to work to expand and support veterans treatment courts across the country. A courtroom may seem like an odd place to honor our veterans, but as I would see, these are no ordinary courts. Veterans treatment courts are unique programs that intervene on behalf of veterans struggling with substance use and mental health disorders who get caught up in the justice system.

Dulé Hill

During my visit, I watched some of America's greatest take bold steps to reclaim their futures. One by one, as they came forward to receive their certificates, they were thanked for their service and congratulated. It was clear to me that this was no "get out of jail free" card. For many months, these men and women worked hard. They reported to the court, held down jobs, completed education credits, performed community service, participated in mental health and/or substance use disorder treatment programs, and made amends to their loved ones.

Most importantly, many of them were also having their criminal charges dismissed. Watching the proceedings that day, I couldn't help but think that our nation is so much better off with these veterans in our communities instead of our jails.

Veterans like Tim, whom I met that day in Philadelphia. As a Marine Corps sergeant, Tim spent much of 2003 in the gunner's turret of a Humvee during the invasion of Iraq. Intense combat was a part of daily life. Then, one day, his service was up and he found himself suddenly back home in Philly. The transition was jarring. That first night he got in a bar fight and was arrested. Over the next ten years, he racked up seven arrests and struggled with addiction and post-traumatic stress. His life fell apart.

