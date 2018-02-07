Netanyahu trumpets his innocence as investigations against him proceed

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed his innocence Wednesday night in a video posted on social media, while at the same time acknowledging local media reports that police are set to recommend his indictment in an ongoing graft probe.

Addressing the investigation into him, Netanyahu said, "Qualified legal experts will arrive at one conclusion of the simple truth. There is nothing."

This latest dismissal of the accusations against him, which have seen him questioned at least seven times in the investigation, echo his oft-repeated statement: "There will be nothing because there is nothing."

Referencing the media reports, broadcast on Israeli television Wednesday evening, of an imminent police recommendation to indict, the Prime Minister sought to reassure his Facebook fans that he knew exactly how things would unfold: "The recommendations will come. Signs that read 'Netanyahu is guilty until proven innocent' will come. There will be improper pressure; that will also come."

Dismissing the chance that he would step down if police recommend an indictment, Netanyahu said, "half the recommendations from police end in nothing.'

