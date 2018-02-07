Paris (CNN) The Eiffel Tower was shuttered to tourists as heavy snowfall snarled traffic in Paris, bringing the city of lights to a standstill on Wednesday.

Photographs shared by the Eiffel Tower's official Twitter account showed the French capital blanketed in white.

People pass by the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel as they walk through the snow covered Tuileries garden.

Authorities opened emergency shelters to accommodate stranded commuters, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Frederic de Lanouvelle, said.

"The situation is complicated, it's even quite exceptional," de Lanouvelle said on French national radio France Info on Wednesday.

"We're asking drivers not to use their cars this morning."

A volunteer worker talks with a homeless woman in Issy les Moulineaux, west of Paris, on Tuesday.

People stranded by the snow rest in an emergency shelter installed at the Robert Wagner gymnasium in Velizy-Villacoublay, southwestern suburbs of Paris.

De Lanouvelle said 46 emergency shelters were opened to homeless people and others caught out in the winter weather on Tuesday night, housing about 1,000 people. Hundreds were also sheltered at train stations and airports.

Some 2,500 emergency services staff were deployed to restore order as quickly as possible, De Lanouvelle added.

But some Parisians braved the snow, with at least a few skiers and snowboarders taking to one of the slopes in the city -- Montmartre hill near Paris' iconic church, the Sacre Coeur. Others shared photos of the wintry scenes on social media with the hashtag #ParisSousLaNeige, Paris under snow.

A man skiing on the snow-covered Montmartre hill.

Children play in the snow in the Palais Royal garden on Wednesday.

According to the Meteo France weather service, up to 5.9 inches of snow has fallen in the Paris area so far -- the biggest snowfall since 1987.