Omarosa: 'Big Brother' co-stars want to 'stab her in the back' like at White House

(CNN) During the season premiere of "Celebrity Big Brother" Wednesday night, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman did not hide her true feelings when it came to her recent stint in Washington.

"There's a lot of people that want to stab me in the back, kind of similar to the White House," she said. "The one thing I learned from politics is you have to learn how to watch your own back and in some cases you have to watch your front too."

The former White House aide to President Donald Trump wasted no time in telling viewers that she's a "reality TV legend," and that she's always been the ultimate "Big Brother" superfan.

Omarosa made her reality TV debut on the first season of NBC's "The Apprentice," in 2004, starring Donald Trump before he was elected president. She returned to the franchise in 2008 to appear in "Celebrity Apprentice." Omarosa rose to fame as one of reality TV's most controversial stars known for her public feuds with her fellow co-stars, including Piers Morgan and La Toya Jackson.

Trump and Omarosa had maintained a close working relationship after her TV debut. In 2010, they created a dating show called "The Ultimate Merger," which aired on TV One. Trump served as one of the show's executive producers. In 2013, she returned to NBC for "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice."

Read More