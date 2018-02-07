Breaking News

CNN 10 - February 8, 2018

Updated 5:20 PM ET, Wed February 7, 2018

February 8, 2018

Today's show begins with explanations of natural events in Taiwan and South Korea: While officials in one place search for survivors of an earthquake, officials in the other are warning people about plunging temperatures. We're also profiling a young inventor who hopes his work can lead to lifesaving drones.
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
