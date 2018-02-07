CNN 10 - February 8, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 8, 2018

Today's show begins with explanations of natural events in Taiwan and South Korea: While officials in one place search for survivors of an earthquake, officials in the other are warning people about plunging temperatures. We're also profiling a young inventor who hopes his work can lead to lifesaving drones.

TRANSCRIPT

