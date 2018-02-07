North Korea sends clear message with missile parade on eve of Olympics

Story highlights Intelligence analysts expect to see North Korea's new missiles on display

Foreign media has not been invited

(CNN) North Korea is expected to put on a show to rival South Korea's Olympic spectacle when it parades hundreds of missiles through the streets of Pyongyang Thursday.

The display of defiance comes despite the arrival of hundreds of North Koreans in the South to take part in the 2018 PyeongChang Games, billed as the "Peace Olympics."

For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the parade is an opportunity to stoke patriotic fervor and to remind the world of his country's rapid progress on its nuclear program.

For South Korea, it's a poke in the eye after efforts by President Moon Jae-in to present a united front as the two Koreas compete under the same flag.

"The North Koreans tend to act out like this even during periods of quiet to demonstrate their independence and to try to convince us that their nuclear arsenal is beyond limits," said Adam Mount, a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists.