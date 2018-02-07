North Korea isn't interested in talking to the US at the Olympics

Story highlights US Vice President Mike Pence had suggested he was open to talks

North Korea says it has no intention of arranging a meeting with the US delegation

Seoul (CNN) North Korea won't be talking to the US delegation on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Jo Yong Sam, department director general of North Korea's foreign ministry, said the country had never "begged the US for dialogue" and wasn't about to start now, according to state-run news agency KCNA.

"We have no intention to meet the US side during our visit to South Korea," Jo said in a terse statement Thursday.

Jo's blunt refusal came as hundreds gathered in the coastal town of Gangwon to welcome North Korea's delegation to the Olympic Village.

Athletes, surrounded by dozens of cheerleaders, watched as the North Korean national standard was raised alongside the Olympic flag, while band members dressed in red coats and gold trim played traditional music.

North Korean musicians take part in a welcoming ceremony for the country's Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.