Trump wants a military parade. Here's how other countries do it

(CNN) US President Donald Trump wants a military parade, according to the Pentagon.

A military official told the Washington Post he requested a display "like the one in France," after he was French President Emmanuel Macron's guest on Bastille Day last year, and much impressed by the annual show of military might.

He was also much impressed by a troop display put on in his honor d uring a November visit to China, where massive military parades have become more common under President Xi Jinping.

The move has attracted criticism from some in the US, with retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton saying it underscores Trump's "authoritarian tendencies" and any parade would be about honoring Trump, not the military.

While almost all countries host military parades involving troops and veterans, those on the scale of France or China are rare. Rarer still are parades involving high-tech weaponry, tanks and other heavy equipment, which Trump has reportedly requested.