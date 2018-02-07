Kim Jong Un's sister joins North Korean Olympic delegation

(CNN) Kim Jong Un is sending his younger sister to South Korea for the Olympics, the first time any member of the Kim dynasty has visited the country.

Shadowy figure

She was promoted to the country's Politburo as an alternate member in October.

Born September 26, 1987, Kim Yo Jong studied in Switzerland like her brother and is believed to have attended Kim Il Sung University and a western European school for her higher education.

Her position is such that, according to a Seoul-based think tank run by North Korean defectors, Kim Yo Jong briefly took charge of the country while her brother was reportedly ill with gout or diabetes in late 2014.

Hopes for a breakthrough

Kim's presence, alongside Kim Yong Nam (no relation), one of North Korea's top politicians, will raise hopes for a potential breakthrough in relations with the US.

Pence is leading the US delegation to the Winter Olympics, which officially opens Friday.

He added that the isolated nation could join the "enter the family of nations" if it abandoned its nuclear ambitions.

"North Korea can have a better future than the militaristic path, the path of provocation and confrontation that it's on. Better for its own people, better for the region, and better for peace."

As part of that, he is taking the father of the late Otto Warmbier, an American student who was jailed in North Korea, to the Opening Ceremony.