(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Senate leaders reached a bipartisan agreement on a two-year budget deal, a victory for both parties that could prevent a government shutdown at the end of the week.
-- President Trump is expected to authorize the release of the Democratic memo that may undercut allegations of abuse in the FBI and Justice Department.
-- A White House official resigned after two ex-wives came forward with accusations of domestic abuse.
-- Planning for a US military parade as requested by Trump is underway.
-- The rebound from recent market turmoil gained steam.
-- Kim Jong Un's sister will join the North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
-- The Los Angeles Times will be sold to a biotech billionaire who is known as "the world's richest doctor."
-- The man accused of killing an Indianapolis Colts' player in a car accident was charged with immigration offenses.
-- Heavy snowfall blanketed Paris, closing the Eiffel Tower and bringing the city to a standstill.
-- A fake doctor in India is suspected of infecting at least 33 people with HIV.
-- Stamps are getting a neighborly face.