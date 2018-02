(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Senate leaders reached a bipartisan agreement on a two-year budget deal , a victory for both parties that could prevent a government shutdown at the end of the week.

-- President Trump is expected to authorize the release of the Democratic memo that may undercut allegations of abuse in the FBI and Justice Department.

-- A White House official resigned after two ex-wives came forward with accusations of domestic abuse

-- Planning for a US military parade as requested by Trump is underway