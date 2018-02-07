Breaking News

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 2:51 PM ET, Wed February 7, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Senate leaders reached a bipartisan agreement on a two-year budget deal, a victory for both parties that could prevent a government shutdown at the end of the week.
-- President Trump is expected to authorize the release of the Democratic memo that may undercut allegations of abuse in the FBI and Justice Department.
-- A White House official resigned after two ex-wives came forward with accusations of domestic abuse.
    -- Planning for a US military parade as requested by Trump is underway.
    -- The rebound from recent market turmoil gained steam.
    -- Kim Jong Un's sister will join the North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
    -- The Los Angeles Times will be sold to a biotech billionaire who is known as "the world's richest doctor."
    -- The man accused of killing an Indianapolis Colts' player in a car accident was charged with immigration offenses.
    -- Heavy snowfall blanketed Paris, closing the Eiffel Tower and bringing the city to a standstill.
    -- A fake doctor in India is suspected of infecting at least 33 people with HIV.
    -- Stamps are getting a neighborly face.