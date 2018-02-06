SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket: Live updates

SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 5:03 PM ET, Tue February 6, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH IT HAPPEN: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launchReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH IT HAPPEN: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch 01:43Content by LendingTreeMortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Take control of your mortgage: refinance and save. Pay off your house with this insane trick Refinance rates are near historic lows. Don't miss out. Government Changes to Reverse Mortgages You Need to Know Paid Partner ContentBankrateCD rates skyrocket - Lock in your rate today MyFinanceTwo savings accounts that pay 10x what your bank pays The Motley FoolThe key to our 10x stock picks The Motley FoolMark Cuban predicts world's first trillionaire The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps