California deputies pull over ... two hot air balloons

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 8:02 PM ET, Tue February 6, 2018

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies spotted the hot air balloons flying just above homes.

(CNN)It's not often that a cop looks skyward while ordering someone to pull over.

But that's what happened Tuesday morning in San Bernardino County, California, after residents called 911 to say two hot-air balloons were flying extremely low and possibly smacking into residences.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Chapman Heights neighborhood and saw a blue and yellow balloon and a multicolored one flying at times just a few feet above homes and trees, authorities said in a statement.
They were able to make contact with the pilots, who were flying their privately owned balloons, and asked them to land right away. One craft landed at a local high school baseball field and the other in an orange grove of a private residence.
    There's no word on why the pilots were flying so low, but police will be alerting the Federal Aviation Administration for further review of possible violations.
    No one was injured and officers couldn't find any homes with damage.

    CNN's Braden Walker and Sonya Hamasaki contributed to this report.