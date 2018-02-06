California deputies pull over ... two hot air balloons

(CNN) It's not often that a cop looks skyward while ordering someone to pull over.

But that's what happened Tuesday morning in San Bernardino County, California, after residents called 911 to say two hot-air balloons were flying extremely low and possibly smacking into residences.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Chapman Heights neighborhood and saw a blue and yellow balloon and a multicolored one flying at times just a few feet above homes and trees, authorities said in a statement.

They were able to make contact with the pilots, who were flying their privately owned balloons, and asked them to land right away. One craft landed at a local high school baseball field and the other in an orange grove of a private residence.

There's no word on why the pilots were flying so low, but police will be alerting the Federal Aviation Administration for further review of possible violations.

