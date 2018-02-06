3 Colorado deputies have been shot dead since New Year's Eve

(CNN) Three Colorado sheriff's deputies have been killed in separate shootings over a span of 37 days -- and the state's governor says he's had enough.

Gov. John Hickenlooper pleaded for a stop to the violence, which also has seen other officers and bystanders wounded.

"With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there's no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state," Hickenlooper said Monday after an El Paso County sheriff's deputy was shot dead while investigating a vehicle theft.

"We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy's loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough."

Here are details of the three killings, which stretch back to New Year's Eve:

