Border Patrol agent's mysterious death came from head injuries

(CNN) The mystery surrounding the death of US Border Patrol agent Rogelio "Roger" Martinez continues.

A medical examiner in Texas said Tuesday that Martinez died from blunt injuries to the head but the manner of Martinez's death is "undetermined."

Martinez, 36, died in November after being found severely injured near Van Horn in West Texas.

According to an autopsy report released by the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office, Martinez had fractures to his skull, right jaw, upper ribs and his right collarbone.

The agent had cuts in his scalp, the report says, and a large bruise on his right shoulder. There was also a purple discoloration behind his right ear.

