Charges will move forward against Amtrak engineer in deadly 2015 crash

(CNN) All criminal charges will move forward against the conductor of an Amtrak train that derailed in 2015, a judge ruled Tuesday, according to an official in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office. The 2015 crash killed eight people and injured 100.

A Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge overturned a previous lower court ruling that had dismissed charges against Brandon Bostian, the engineer.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro appealed that decision in October. On Tuesday, Judge Kathryn Lewis decided to overturn the lower court's decision and move forward with the charges.

"We're pleased with the court's ruling today," Shapiro said in a statement. "This is an important step in the legal process of this case. We will seek justice for every victim of the Amtrak train crash."

Thomas R. Kline, an attorney who represents John Jacobs, the father of Rachel Jacobs who died in the crash, filed the initial criminal complaint that led Bostian to this moment.

