Duckworth calls out 'Cadet Bone Spurs' after Trump's 'treasonous' remark

Washington (CNN) An Illinois Democrat who was seriously wounded in Iraq derisively referred to President Donald Trump's draft deferments after Trump called Democrats "treasonous" for not clapping during his State of the Union speech.

On Monday, Trump called out Democrats' behavior at his speech last week.

"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'Treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not," Trump said, adding, "Can we call that treason? Why not."

This isn't the first time Duckworth has pointed out Trump's draft deferments. Last month, she brought it up on the Senate floor.

"I spent my entire adult life looking out for the well-being, the training, the equipping of the troops for whom I was responsible. I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger," Duckworth said at the time.