How Trump's stock market stacks up against every other president

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama may seem very different -- but when it comes to the performance of their stock markets, they could hardly be more similar.

The stock market has climbed 25.6% since Trump took office through the market's close on Tuesday. At the same point in Obama's term, the market had climbed by a virtually identical 25.8%. Of course, Obama's bull market came after the market bottomed out of the Great Recession. Trump's has built on what was already a strong economy.

It's been a rollercoaster last few days for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, tumbling more than 2,000 points since the start of the month before rebounding slightly on Tuesday.

The abrupt nosedive unraveled most of the market's gains since the beginning of the calendar year. Trump has repeatedly touted the stock market's gains during his term.

Here's a look at how Trump's first 264 days of trading compares to presidents since the Dow Jones index was created in 1896, according to a CNN analysis of data from financial research firm FactSet.