3 simple reasons why Donald Trump wants a shutdown

(CNN) On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump suggested a government shutdown might be just what Washington needs.

"If we don't change it, let's have a shutdown," said Trump, referring to his push to overhaul the country's immigration laws. "We'll do a shutdown and it's worth it for our country. I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of."

"I'd love to see a shutdown." So, there it is.

Trump might get his wish as soon as Thursday if the House and Senate can't agree on any sort of funding package to keep the lights on. (For more on the chances of a shutdown, scroll down.)

Why would the President of the United States want the government to shut down? Easy! Here are three simple reasons:

