A list of Philadelphia Eagles players who say they'll skip a visit to the White House

(CNN) A visit to the White House has been a tradition for teams fresh off a Super Bowl victory. But several Philadelphia Eagles players, basking in the glow of their history-making Super Bowl win, say they plan to skip the event.

Many players in the NFL have been critical of President Trump's comments on race relations and athletes taking a knee during the national anthem.

Here are the Eagles players who have said they will not be going to the White House:

Malcolm Jenkins: The Eagles safety, who raised his fist during the National Anthem this past season, leads the Player's Coalition, a group of NFL players negotiating with the league to address the concerns of those who protest. On Monday, he told CNN, "Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending."

Torrey Smith: Even before the Eagles won the Super Bowl, the wide receiver had already made it clear that he wouldn't visit the White House, citing his opposition to Trump. "They call it the anthem protest. We're not protesting the anthem," said Smith, who also raised his fist on the field to express solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Read More