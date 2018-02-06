Pence doesn't rule out talks with North Korea at Olympics

Story highlights Pence, Tillerson keep door open for North Korean discussions

Pence to attend Winter Olympics opening ceremony this week

(CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence has not discounted the possibility of meetings with North Korean representatives on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, where he will officially represent the US.

When asked by reporters at a stop at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, Pence stopped short of ruling out a possible meeting with North Korean officials when he travels to the PyeongChang Games in South Korea later this week.

Standing in front of an F-22 fighter jet at the base, Pence said that US President Donald Trump "has said he always believes in talking, but I have not requested any meeting. But we'll see what happens."

Pence is leading the US delegation to the Winter Olympics, which officially opens Friday.

He added that the isolated nation could join the "enter the family of nations" if it abandoned its nuclear ambitions.