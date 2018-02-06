Report highlights value of UN peacekeeping contributions Trump admin wants to cut

Washington (CNN) A report released Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office found that US contributions to United Nations peacekeeping efforts offer significant savings when compared to the cost of similar, unilateral operations conducted by the United States alone.

The findings follow a year of threats by the Trump administration to slash US contributions to the United Nations, and could embolden those in Congress who have resisted the cuts.

"There are places we can cut," US Ambassador the UN Nikki Haley told a crowd at the Council on Foreign Relations last March. "Everybody knows there's fat at the UN. Everybody knows there's fat in the peacekeeping missions."

The UN cut its peacekeeping budget by $600 million over the summer in response to such criticisms and internal calls for reform.

Haley welcomed the move, tweeting: "Just 5 months into our time here, we've cut over half a billion $$$ from the UN peacekeeping budget & we're only getting started."

