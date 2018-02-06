Trump to call for closing immigration 'loopholes' to fight MS-13

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will host law enforcement and elected officials at the White House on Tuesday to discuss closing what a White House official called "loopholes" that make it more difficult to combat the MS-13 gang.

The event will feature stories from law enforcement officials, the official said, with some of the officers discussing specific stories about how they fought the gang and what could have helped them.

Trump has made combating Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, a central focus of his first year in office, pairing efforts to combat the gang with his hardline immigration policy. The Central American gang, which originated decades ago among Salvadoran immigrants in Los Angeles and has since built an extensive network of gangs across the country, currently has an estimated 10,000 members.

Trump slammed the gang during his first State of the Union address last month, saying it has "caused the loss of many innocent lives" and "took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as unaccompanied alien minors."

The President will continue to make that case on Tuesday, according to the official, who said Trump is expected to address so-called "catch-and-release" policy and will argue it makes it more difficult to combat MS-13.

