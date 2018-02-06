Biden: Trump should avoid Mueller interview, has 'difficulty with precision'

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that if he were one of President Donald Trump's attorneys, he would suggest Trump not consent to a special counsel interview for fear of being caught misleading investigators.

"The President has some difficulty with precision," Biden said in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Biden said he marvels at some of the comments Trump makes and referenced a line from Trump on Monday that Democrats who did not applaud his State of the Union address were "un-American" and "treasonous."

The White House has since called the remark tongue-in-cheek, with press secretary Sarah Sanders saying on Tuesday that Trump was "clearly joking."

"Well let me tell you, he's a joke," Biden said in response.

