Judge criticized by Trump will hear case on border wall

Washington (CNN) A federal judge whose impartiality was questioned by then-candidate Donald Trump because of his Mexican heritage is set to hear a case involving the President's border wall.

The case, which is being brought by the state of California and multiple groups, challenges the Department of Homeland Security's power to waive environmental laws in their construction of a border wall.

District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel is scheduled to hear the case on Friday in his San Diego courtroom.

The plaintiffs argue that the Trump administration is violating the Constitution and state laws because it is not "conducting any environmental review or complying with any environmental protection laws." But the federal government, citing a 1996 immigration law, says it has the authority to waive environmental laws in order to build the wall, a top campaign promise of Trump's.

The administration notes that previous challenges to this law have been unsuccessful, saying it "has been repeatedly upheld in the face of legal challenges."