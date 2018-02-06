(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey has gone through a social media revolution of sorts. From his days hiding behind his once anonymous Twitter account to his recent criticism of the Nunes memo, Comey's use of social media has evolved before our eyes. They grow up so fast.

1. Secrecy

Even before he spread his wings as an open Twitter user, Comey knew the value of a well-placed meme to show how "up" on humor and culture you are.

2. Reveal

It was months before the world got confirmation that the Twitter account was Comey's. In the intervening time, the account posted some beautiful nature shots . Comey would come to learn that the preferred platform for those is Instagram, but baby steps are important.

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — James Comey (@Comey) October 23, 2017

Then, on October 23, Comey tweeted out a photo of himself standing on a desolate Iowa road. He, like the rest of us not named Kardashian, did not have a team of people to make him look flawless. But he worked with what he had.

3. Humblebrag, #DeepThoughts and Food Porn

From there, Comey went on a tear, learning the ropes and tropes of social media. He started posting to an Instagram account in December and continued to tweet, sharing photos from his travels and personal life. #NoFilter #CuffLinksOnFleek

"Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, and understanding" - Alice Walker. At our home the "turkey" is ready for gratitude feathers and the pies are rolling. Happy Thanksgiving. Grateful for this wonderful country. Go Giants. pic.twitter.com/u2PUCEHl6h — James Comey (@Comey) November 23, 2017

Learning into another important social media trend -- #FoodPorn -- he tweeted a photo of an in-process apple pie being made for Thanksgiving.

4. Anger

It was only recently that Comey embraced the only rewarding use of social media: venting frustration.

On the day Congress released the Nunes memo alleging FBI abuses, Comey took to Twitter to throw shade.

That's it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

5. Emojis

On Tuesday, Comey took what might perhaps be the final step toward social media enlightenment: use of an emoji.

I've heard people have missed my photo tweets. 🙂 I took this yesterday during a long, peaceful walk by the Potomac on a break from putting finishing touches on my book. I'm looking forward to its release and joining the discussion about ethical leadership. pic.twitter.com/GLcDGsSWR9 — James Comey (@Comey) February 6, 2018

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏