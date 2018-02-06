Senate leaders upbeat about possible deal to raise budget caps

(CNN) Bipartisan Senate leaders were upbeat Tuesday that a deal to raise budget caps was near, a potentially key breakthrough needed to resolve long-term government funding needs and other outstanding fiscal issues.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer huddled in the Kentucky Republican's office to hash out remaining differences over the caps, which are the result of the unpopular budget sequestration of 2013, which significantly curbed spending growth on defense and domestic programs.

Schumer emerged from the meeting and repeatedly told reporters they had "good meeting" but declined to provide further details.

Democrats and Republicans rail against the spending restraints but have struggled to reach an agreement to remove them largely because Republicans want to increase Pentagon funding more than domestic funding, something Democrats refuse to do.

"We're one day closer to closer to Thursday's government funding deadline," McConnell said on the floor before the meeting. "I'm pleased to report that our bipartisan talks are continuing to progress toward an agreement on spending caps and important priorities all of us are eager to address."

Read More