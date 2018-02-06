(CNN) Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said he believes that a face-to-face interview between Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller is still an option for the President's legal team.

"I still think that the lawyers actually have that on the table as something that they're willing to do," Scaramucci said Tuesday in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

The New York Times reported Monday that Trump's attorneys have advised the President to refuse an interview with Mueller, partially out of concern he might incriminate himself through false statements and could be charged with lying to investigators.

"My guess is that the lawyers still have the notion and the idea of (Trump) actually testifying because I think they want to make clear to everybody ... that the President has done nothing to obstruct justice," Scaramucci said.

Trump said last month he would be willing to talk to Mueller under oath.

